Be the Living Lights Connected to the One True Light;

“See the Light in others, and treat this as all you see,” Dr. Wayne Dyer.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Although the origins of Christmas and Diwali are several thousand years apart, both celebrations have similar underlying themes of brotherly love, peace, mutual respect and unity. They give a similar message about the renewal and lightening up of life, family bonding, exchanging gifts, blessings, and good wishes, singing and dancing. Cleanliness, new clothes, sweets, and colorful decorations all add to the joyous nature.

These spiritual themes and messages over a few thousand years became diluted and celebrated in a physical form, when we forgot our eternal identity of being souls and became body conscious. Innately we know in quiet and profound moments, “We are more than meets our eyes in the mirror in the morning.” The world wants us to believe we are what we see in the physical mirror – and we accept! We see the physical form, not the content; the body, not the soul; the matter, not the mind. But, what we see is not what we are.

Our awakening of spirit and the blossoming of our spirituality means we have to continually practice and keep reminding ourselves, a hundred times a day, “I am a soul – not a body, a thinking being of imperishable spiritual light in a perishable human body. I am an eternal spirit – not a perishable piece of meat. I never die.”

At Diwali, thousands of small-lighted deepaks (wick oil lights) beautifully float down the rivers on leaves as a memory of a time when human beings lived in a higher consciousness, naturally aware of being souls. The twinkling lights on the Christmas tree is a reminder of our true eternal identity of being light, and the star at the top reminds us of God’s eternal loving light. At the holidays the many candles and millions of sparkling lights illuminating homes and businesses, reminds us we are divine points of light. Here is a visual story of BEING LIGHT, of the awakening of soul consciousness. (View at https://youtu.be/KPOFAo64O0o?si=KDmwkDuXGszqamGL.)

“In the winter of the world the light within us had grown dim and we could no longer see. Too many confusing thoughts and worries deluded and froze us into inaction in our search for the meaning of life. We continued to lose our peace, purity and power. But, a glimmer of light; a glow of soft peace, always there within the soul, began awakening the feelings of pure love and memories of our innate goodness. New hope and spiritual energy filled the soul, as the Supreme Sun of Knowledge gave courage, understanding and strength to every cold ‘branch’ and ‘twig’ of this eternal Tree of Humanity.

God, as the Creator, the eternal Guiding Light of Knowledge, ignited our extinguished lights with the ‘oil’ of new knowledge and the flame of loving remembrance and made us worthy. The soul awakened and remembered with delight, ‘I am light and eternal and so are you.’ Enlightened, the winter of the world blossomed into a pure, peaceful heavenly world of happiness, where brotherly love created harmony, as the light of the soul was constantly lit.”

It takes only a moment to move away from the Age of Darkness, to this coming Age of Light, of health, happiness, abundance, and harmony. In meditation, listen and have a spiritual conversation with God, only a thought away, always there to show the way. The power of pure love and peace received from staying connected with the company of God, the Supreme Soul, brings automatic transformation within the self. Now, during this present time of the winter of the world, “Let your little light shine,” “Don’t hide it under a bushel,” because the whole world now needs the light of soul consciousness.

Those who stay light in spirit whilst others may weave their darkness, know their positive Godly thoughts radiate out, and can touch any person, any place in a second and create change. The flame of our minds, our inner light, has been lit and can ignite the light of others. Become the living lights, connected to the One True Light to awaken others to shine, and the darkness vanishes like it was never there.

(Yvonne Risely, of Owego, can be reached via email to bkchirya@gmail.com or chirya.risely@peacevillageretreat.org. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years, and is published in several international publications to include the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)