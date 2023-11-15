Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Oct. 30, 2023 through Nov. 5, 2023 there were 90 calls for service, there were two Mental Health Holds reported, and the department responded to three motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests.

Kristin A. McDonald, age 33 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree (Misdemeanor) following an investigation into a Domestic Violence Incident on the Riverwalk. McDonald was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Jordan M. Shotwell, age 21 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Petit Larceny – Shoplifting (Misdemeanor) following an investigation of Shoplifting from a business on West Main Street. Shotwell was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Crystal L. Bair, age 38 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on a Bench Warrant issued by the Binghamton Police Department for Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree (Felony) following a Traffic Stop on West Main Street. Bair was turned over to Binghamton Police custody for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brandon J. Shugars, age 29 of Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an Arrest Warrant issued by the Owego Police Department for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree (D – Felony) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Shugars was turned over to the custody of the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

Brandon J. Shugars, age 29 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (B – Felony), Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (C – Felony), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Scales) (Misdemeanor), Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Packaging) (Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor) following a Traffic Stop on Front Street. Shugars was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.