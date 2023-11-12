Nichols launches Bicentennial Celebration Logo Contest

The Town of Nichols will be celebrating their 200th birthday in 2024. The Nichols Bicentennial Committee is holding a contest to create a logo to mark this monumental occasion.

This contest is open to the general public of Tioga County. Any medium may be used, but is limited to only two colors. The logo must include the following: Nichols, NY Bicentennial Celebration and the years: 1824-2024.

A prizewinner will be awarded $100.00 and bragging rights.

The contest is now open for submissions and closes on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Submissions may be made via hard copy to Nichols Bicentennial Committee, c/o Pam Roberts, 468 West River Rd., Nichols, N.Y. 13812. Electronic format should be submitted via email to Ladd Yost at jladdyost@yahoo.com or Kem Hart-Baker at ptownpest@aol.com. Please include the subject line “NICHOLS LOGO CONTEST” in the subject line.

The selection of the winning logo will be announced in December 2023. A photo of the winner and the logo will be published on social media and in local newspapers.

All submissions will become the property of the 2024 Nichols Bicentennial Committee, with all rights reserved.

For more information, contact Committee Co-chairs J. Ladd Yost by email at jladdyost@yahoo.com (preferred) or call (607) 699-3010 (leave message); or Kem Hart-Baker by email to ptownpest@aol.com or by calling or texting (607) 206-1581.