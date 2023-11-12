Tioga County Business Expo Slated for Nov. 30 

Step into a world of innovation, networking and growth when the 2023 Tioga County Business and Job Expo returns to Tioga Downs Casino Resort on Thursday, Nov. 30, beginning at 9 a.m. After lunch, guests will launch their economic forecasting update event with valuable update insights from industry experts. Immediately following will be the Tioga County Annual Awards, honoring community businesses.

“At the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, we’re all about building meaningful connections and helping build up our local businesses,” said Sabrina Henriques, president and CEO of the Tioga County Chamber of Commerce.

She added, “We’re very excited for the Tioga Business Expo, which will bring together some of our region’s most impactful organizations for a day of learning, collaboration, and opportunities.”

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative business rendezvous. Join them at the Tioga County Business Expo and open doors to new possibilities. Guests may register online at https://tiogany.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/1659.