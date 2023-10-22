What’s Happening for the Week of October 22, 2023

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.

OCTOBER

American Legion Post 401 Breakfast, every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. at the Post, located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Breakfast includes coffee and juice. Kids five and under eat free. The public is welcome.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m., 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Trivia, 1st Wednesday of the month, 7 to 9 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. The cost is $5 per person. The first-place team is awarded a prize at a value of $25. There will be light snacks to munch on and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Trivia Tuesdays, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, 1 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Bring a friend. All are welcome. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Meditation with Ed Valentin – Fridays from 1 to 2 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The Meditation sessions will be guided, focusing on breathing and healing. For more information, call (607) 687-4120 ext. 335.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday – Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Suggested contribution of $5 for those 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meal includes entrée, side dishes, beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults meets every Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Caregivers Support Group meets on the 4th Friday of each month at 2 p.m. in-person or via Go-To Meeting. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities Inc. at (607) 687-4120, ext. 315.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers a remote support group the 3rd Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 ext. 315.

The Newark Valley Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3 to 4 p.m. They are also open every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley. For residents of the 13811 zip code areas.

Yoga, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Free Parent / Child Playgroups, every Tuesday, 9 to 11 a.m., 139 Roki Blvd., Nichols. For more information, call Joan at (607) 258-1208 or email to jes49@cornell.edu.

OCTOBER 22

Pancake Breakfast, 8 to 11:30 a.m., Campville Fire Department, 6653 State Route 17C, Endicott. Goodwill donation.

Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lounsberry United Methodist Church, 3586 E. River Rd., Nichols.

OCTOBER 23

Owego Lions Club Pork Chop BBQ, 1 to 6 p.m., VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. Tickets are $14 each, takeout only. Dinner includes a pork chop, baked beans, salt potatoes, and a roll. Call (607) 760-4795 for more information.

OCTOBER 24

Celebrate Fatherhood Group, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., The Red Door, 359 Broad St., Waverly.

VFW Tuesday’s Wings and Things Special: Stuffed Pepper, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12.

Life After a Stroke / Stroke Support Group, 1 to 3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. For stroke survivors and caregivers. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Threads Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

OCTOBER 25

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Pre-registration is required before Oct. 24 at 8:30 a.m. or until full. Call 2-1-1 or visit www.foodbankst.org/cfd to register.

Beginner Rumba Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Microsoft Word Basics Free Class, 3 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park St., Endicott. To register, visit gfjlibrary.org/calendar/ or call (607) 757-5350. In person only, registration required.

Kids’ Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will be making Halloween crafts including beaded pumpkins and pom pom painted ghosts!

OCTOBER 26

Oktoberfest Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Serving Bratwurst and Pierogies with sides and a festive dessert. Suggested contribution for age 60 and over is $5; under age 60 is $7. Call (607) 687-4120 to make your reservation.

GFJ Misinformation, Disinformation, and Honing Digital Literacy Skills Virtual Free Class, 1 p.m. Visit tinyurl.com/GFJTC-class at the class time and enter your email.

Estate Planning with Visions Federal Credit Union, free class, 6 p.m., GFJ Library, 1001 Park St. Endicott. To register, visit gfjlibrary.org/calendar/ or call (607) 757-5350. In person only, registration required.

Disco Ghost + Dessert Art Lab, 6 to 7 p.m., 179 Front St., Owego. Visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org to learn more.

OCTOBER 27

VFW Friday Night Dinner: Chicken Parmesan, 207 Main St. Owego. The cost is $15.

Historic Owego Marketplace’s Third Annual Halloween Fest, 5 to 9 p.m., Lake Street, Owego. Costume and Parade Contest, Trick or Treating, and more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Stories, songs, a craft, and a puppet show, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Ms. Jess will read Halloween stories, and the Puppet Theater will perform. Feel free to wear your costume. All ages are invited.

OCTOBER 28

Dinner with Alpha Brass Band, dinner at 5:30 p.m., music begins 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost for the dinner and concert is $20. Dinner seating is limited and reservations are requested. Concert is reserved seating for dinner guests. Remainder of the seating will be General Admission. While the suggested minimum concert donation is $10 and Dinner and Concert suggested donation is $20, they appreciate any additional support you can provide to support improvements to this new concert venue and community center. Email newarkvalleycc@gmail.com or call (607) 308-1503 for reservations or more information.

Fall Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., RR1, Box 348, Little Meadows Fire Company, Little Meadows, Pa. Hosted by the Little Meadows United Women in Faith, who will be hosting a bake sale; the Fire Company will be selling lunch. There will be over 20 vendors on site. For more information, email to lmumcc175@gmail.com.

Tioga County Contradance Celebrates 20th Anniversary with a Harvest Dance, 1:30 to 6 p.m., Owego Nazarene Church, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. Open to the community. All dances will be taught, and no prior experience is needed. You do not need to bring a partner.

Drive-thru Harvest Dinner, 4 p.m. until gone, McKendree Church, 224 Owego St., Candor. All are welcome and a free will offering is appreciated.

Tioga Arts Council (TAC) 2nd Annual Supporters’ Reading, 1:30 p.m., in the Main Gallery, 179 Front St., Owego.

OCTOBER 29

Halloween Costume Party, 1 p.m., G&B Farms, 235 Glenmary Dr., Owego. Join the Ranch Riders 4-H Club and the G&B family for an evening of pizza treats and fun. Dress up yourself, and your horse! RSVP to G&B Farms by calling (607) 341-5911 by Oct. 13.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. The cost is $13 and the dinner is take-out only, with curbside pickup. For tickets, call (607) 687-1068. Advance tickets are recommended.

OCTOBER 30

Adult Computer Literacy Class: Microsoft Word, 5 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Registration is required by calling (607) 625-3333.

OCTOBER 31

Halloween Spooktacular, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Event will feature dinner and a costume party, with music and sweet treats beginning at 12:30 p.m.

VFW Tuesday’s Wings and Things Special: Open Faced Turkey Sandwich, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $12.

NOVEMBER 1

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Speedsville Cemetery Association Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., Speedsville Community Hall, Speedsville. All are welcome to attend.

NOVEMBER 2

The Apalachin Lions 60th Annual Senior Citizen Dinner, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Donoli’s Restaurant, Route 434, Apalachin. If you are a senior citizen and would like to attend but did not receive an invitation, call Lion Donald Castellucci Jr. at (607) 687-0965. The dinner includes a traditional Thanksgiving meal and entertainment.

NOVEMBER 3

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

VFW Friday Night Dinner: Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes, 207 Main St. Owego. The cost is $15.

NOVEMBER 3 and 4

Biennial Hooked Rug Show, Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal.

NOVEMBER 4

Country Roads Holiday Event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 Rte. 38, Newark Valley. They are looking for Crafters and Vendors to participate. Contact Kat Amato by calling (607) 237-9477.

NOVEMBER 8

Candor Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, 7 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Athens Senior Citizens Club catered Thanksgiving lunch, noon, Airport Senior Community Hall. Call Ginny Malone for details at (570) 888-3712.

NOVEMBER 11

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

Newark Valley Historical Society’s Veterans Day Dinner, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Station, Route 38, Newark Valley. For reservations call (607) 642-9516, leave your name and how many will be attending.

NOVEMBER 13

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

Vendor registration deadline for Spalding Memorial Library’s 9th Annual Christmas Market (set for Nov. 25). Food Trucks are welcome to apply. For an application, stop by the library or email to mcampbell@spaldinglibrary.org

NOVEMBER 14

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Grand Union, 1145 NY-17C, Owego. To benefit the Owego Lions Club.

NOVEMBER 15

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

Free Community Class offered by Sarah Misson of Align with Sarah, Topic: Chakra Balancing and How This Relates to Chronic Pain Relief, Candor Free Library. Runs 90 minutes and includes time at the end for questions. More information sign up is available online at www.alignwithsarah.com, or call / text (607) 354-1037.

NOVEMBER 18

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave, Apalachin. Lunch is available. Benefits the Apalachin United Women in Faith.

NOVEMBER 25

9th Annual Christmas Market, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

NOVEMBER 29

Beginner Hustle Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

NOVEMBER 30

2023 Tioga County Business 2 Business Expo, 9 a.m. to noon, Business After Hours and Cocktail Hour from 5 to 6 p.m., Tioga Downs Casino Resort, 2384 W. River Rd., Nichols. For more information about registering or sponsoring the event, visit www.tiogachamber.com or call Sabrina Henriques, Tioga Chamber CEO and president, at (607) 687-7335.

DECEMBER 1

Caroline Center Church Fish Fry, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., 719 Buffalo Rd., Brooktondale. The cost is $15 per person.

DECEMBER 6

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 9

Bingo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion, 263 Front St., Owego.

Whole Food Plant Based Free Community Dinner, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tioga County Seventh Day Adventist Church, 1090 Owego Rd., Candor.

DECEMBER 11

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.

DECEMBER 13

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 20

Tioga County SWCD Board of Directors Meeting, 9 a.m., 183 Corporate Dr., Owego. For questions, call (607) 687-3553 or email to walshw@tiogacountyny.gov.

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 27

Beginner Waltz Dance Lessons, 7 p.m., VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. The cost is $10 per lesson.

DECEMBER 31

Berkshire Free Library Annual Meeting of Board of Trustees, 3:30 pm., Route 38, Berkshire.

JANUARY 7

Berkshire Free Library Monthly Board of Trustees Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Route 38, Berkshire.