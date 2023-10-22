Straits Corners Baptist Church welcomes new Pastor

Members of the Straits Corners Baptist Church congregation, along with a few neighboring pastors, welcomed Pastor Mark Copeland and his family during an Installation Ceremony held on Oct. 14. Pastor Mark officially began his new role on Sept. 1.

Pastor Mark and his family relocated to the Candor, N.Y. area from Plymouth, Conn., where Pastor Mark ministered for three years. Pastor Mark shared that church members and the community at large have been, “Super hospitable,” and that he likes the small-town feel and historic elements of Candor, Owego, and the surrounding towns and villages.

Pastor Mark’s wife, Christine, commented, “We absolutely love Candor for its warmth and welcoming community,” adding, “We are thankful for our new church family, they have truly made us feel loved.”

The Copeland family also includes three sons, Jacob, Jonathan, and Joel.

The independent Baptist Church, located at 1140 Straits Corners Rd., was originally founded as the Baptist Church of Candor in 1842, and then renamed Straits Corners Baptist Church in 1887. The immediate area is named for David Strait who settled there in 1825, and who was an original member of the church.

Pastor Mark said that he finds the history of the church and surrounding area extremely interesting, and noted that one of his majors was U.S. and World History.

Pastor Mark succeeds interim Pastor Curt Carter; both follow in the footsteps of long-time Pastor Douglas Brock. Brock had served as Pastor of the Straits Corners Baptist Church for over 20 years, and following a deployment in the Middle East as a U.S. Armed Forces Chaplain he now serves as the State Chaplain for the New York National Guard.

The National Guard is also part of Pastor Mark’s career history. He served as an active member of the Iowa Army National Guard for six years. Pastor Mark and his wife met in high school in Fairfield, Iowa, and it was through the military that Pastor Mark completed Divinity School.

Looking ahead, Pastor Mark noted that the Straits Corners Baptist Church will continue three of their popular ministries, which includes a regular church service at the Riverview Nursing Home, a monthly senior luncheon on-site at the church, as well as participating in their annual project, Operation Christmas Child.

An upcoming special event at the church will feature a harvest dinner, and preliminary plans for Christmas caroling are in the works.

The Straits Corners Baptist Church holds Sunday worship at 10 a.m. and Sunday school at 11:15 a.m. All ages are welcome to attend Sunday school.

To learn more about Straits Corners Baptist Church, visit scbcincandor.org. Pastor Mark explained that the website, along with social media, will be revamped in the near future.