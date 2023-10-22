Reeling things in for a good cause

Southern Tier Fishing and the Vincent Conti Family reported a successful fishing tournament, the 4th annual Vincent Conti Triple Threat Fishing Tournament, held in September. The total weight of all three species determined the winner.

The winners had to catch a bass, carp, and a catfish over the duration of the tournament. The winners of this year’s tournament include Damien Allen, who won 1st place and $1,080; Jason Allen, who placed 2nd, winning $500; and Steve Wilkinson reeled in 3rd place, and $300.

The future tournaments have a few changes planned such as the name, which has been the Triple Threat tournament based on the three fish species that were required to be a winning candidate. The future tournaments are going to be a carp only species, the winning criteria based on the weight of the largest carp. A youth division will continue to be included.

The date of the 2024 tournament hopes to align with the free fishing weekend that New York State offers in June. A definite date will be posted on the Southern Tier Fishing and the Vincent Conti Memorial Facebook page once that date is established.

The name has also been changed to Mental Health Matters Memorial Fishing Tournament in honor of Vincent Conti.

Vinnie was one of the estimated 45,979 people who died from suicide in the United States in 2020. Across the globe, almost 800,000 people die to suicide every year. Of those deaths, approximately 75%-80% are from male deaths.

The tournament’s organizers want to help break the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

“We hope that by raising awareness through this outlet, it will shine a light in people’s lives and encourage others to know they are not alone,” organizers stated in a recap following the event.

Fishing was an outlet loved by Vinnie, and allows people to free up their mind from mental strain while enjoying the beauty and serenity of nature. It had always been an important part of Vinnie’s life, and Southern Tier Fishing, on behalf of the family, is honored to carry on his legacy through the journey of this significant event.

A Scholarship Fund Barbecue was added this year to the event and did sell out. The funds raised from this are able to provide two scholarships to two high school seniors that are pursuing a degree in the mental health field, each with $1,000 dollars. One will be from Owego Free Academy, a school Vinnie attended, as well as Newark Valley, where Vinnie worked.

As an organ donor, Vinnie’s giving spirit has continued to make a difference in at least two people’s lives and their families, please consider becoming an organ donor.

You can support this ongoing effort by visiting the Vincent Conti Memorial FB page.

Sponsors of the event included The Cider Mill, Hottle Livestock, In Full Bloom Photography and Design, A L George, and Wagner Lumber.