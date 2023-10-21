Owego celebrates Homecoming!

On Oct. 14, Owego’s Homecoming Parade departed Temple Street and made its way to Owego Free Academy. Despite the weather conditions, crowds turned out along the route and there was no shortage of spirit amongst the participants.

Once the parade reached its destination at Owego Free Academy, Making The Band was performing to usher in their classmates, as well as a raffle being held adjacent to the band.

In Football action, the Windsor Knights ended up with a win after fighting off a fierce battle from the Hawks, landing at 12-7.

To view a live video of the Homecoming Parade taken by Sebby S. Truesdail, you can follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.