Owego celebrates Homecoming!

On Oct. 14, Owego’s Homecoming Parade departed Temple Street and made its way to Owego Free Academy. Despite the weather conditions, crowds turned out along the route and there was no shortage of spirit amongst the participants.
OFA football players, sporting red, white and blue as they make their way along the parade route. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
Once the parade reached its destination at Owego Free Academy, Making The Band was performing to usher in their classmates, as well as a raffle being held adjacent to the band.
Johnson’s Pool-Spa-Hearth pulls a float with some of OFA’s younger students, showing their support for the OFA River Hawks. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
In Football action, the Windsor Knights ended up with a win after fighting off a fierce battle from the Hawks, landing at 12-7.
To view a live video of the Homecoming Parade taken by Sebby S. Truesdail, you can follow The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.
Students shower parade-goers with candy along the parade route. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
The OFA Volleyball Team had no shortage of OFA spirit as they made their presence known, loud and proud. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
Jerry Pierce leads OFA’s Homecoming Parade, running his lights and siren in the rain. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
Participants in OFA’s Homecoming Parade. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
One of the many groups of OFA students making their way along the parade route. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
OFD #841 leads the way for two golf carts, carrying OFA students along the parade route. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
It may have been raining, but that didn’t stop students from putting this golf cart to good use. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
Rock on OFA! Spirit and attitude! (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
The rain did nothing to dampen this student’s spirits! (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
OFA athletes sporting the red, white and blue. (Kenneth J. Waterhouse Photo)
Owego’s Volleyball Team prepares to depart with the Homecoming Parade last Saturday. (Photo by Heather Gunther)
