Guthrie invites community to help ‘Bowl Over Cancer’

The Valley Bowling Center in Waverly, N.Y. is once again joining the fight against cancer, hosting its 3rd Annual Bowl Over Cancer event on Oct. 21.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Nancy Quattrini Fund, which assists patients receiving active cancer treatment at the Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre, Pa. with financial burdens such as medications, medical equipment and supplies, gas, transportation, groceries, and utilities.

Nancy Quattrini was a nurse at Robert Packer Hospital (RPH). She passed away in 2003 after battling cancer. The fund was developed by her family to support cancer patients at RPH.

The event has raised a total of $15,000 over its first two years and is a vital source of support for Guthrie’s cancer patients.

Owner of the Valley Bowling Center and Chair of the “Bowl Over Cancer” Event Committee, Greg Joseph, stated, “I saw firsthand what my wife went through with her own battle, and the great care the employees provide at the Guthrie Cancer Center. It is a sense of gratitude that drives me to help raise money for this cause.”

To learn more about this year’s Bowl Over Cancer event, call Valley Bowling Center at (607) 565-9946 or visit their Facebook page. You can also donate directly to the Nancy Quattrini Fund by visiting www.guthrie.org/nancyquattrinifund.