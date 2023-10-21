Village of Waverly, Town of Barton Electronic Cleanup Day set for October 21

The Village of Waverly and Town of Barton will be hosting the 2023 Electronic Cleanup Day on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There may be wait times and the event may end early if the truck is filled to capacity.

Village of Waverly and Town of Barton residents can participate in the cleanup. Proof of residency is required for the event.

Items that can be brought to the cleanup include one small tube-style (CRT’s) television or monitor per vehicle. Other acceptable items are listed on Tioga County’s website at www.tiogacountyny.gov/Sustainability under “2023 Electronic Waste — Waverly/Barton” and at the Village of Waverly Hall or Barton Town Hall.

The event is located at the Village of Waverly Hall at 32 Ithaca St., in Waverly, N.Y.

The Electronic Cleanup Day is brought to the public by the Village of Waverly, Town of Barton, and Tioga County Sustainability.