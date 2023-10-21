Deirdre Hay Nominated to be Democratic Candidate for NYS Supreme Court Justice

The New York State Democratic Party opened its Sixth Judicial District nominating convention in Binghamton to select a nominee for NYS Supreme Court. Delegates from all ten counties in the District voted unanimously for Deirdre Hay, an attorney, community leader, and family farmer from Tompkins County.

Delivering the nominating speech was Linda Hoffman, Chairman of the Tompkins County Democratic Committee, who noted that Hay’s qualifications and experience made her the best-suited candidate to maintain impartiality in justice. “Deirdre Hay possesses critically important professional strengths and experience and is a dedicated and accomplished community leader,” Hoffman said.

Seconding those remarks was Diane Lechner, president of the New York Federation of Democratic Women. Lechner spoke about Hay’s appeal to ordinary New Yorkers.

“Deirdre is relatable because she is authentic, and she is authentic because she is a lawyer first and foremost, not a politician. She is exactly the kind of New York State Supreme Court Justice we need to elect at this moment in history,” said Lechner.

Candidate Deirdre Hay then addressed the convention, emphasizing the lines of nonpartisan, equal justice. “Now more than ever, we need to get politics out of the courtroom. I am committed to applying my decades of courtroom experience, community service and compassion to ensuring our Supreme Court is fair to all.” Following her remarks, the convention voted to select her as the Supreme Court candidate for the Sixth Judicial District.

Hay is now set to run in the general election on Nov. 7, 2023, with early voting scheduled for Oct. 28 – Nov. 5.