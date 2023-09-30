Nichols Historical Museum joins in as Tioga United Way Agency

The Nichols Historical Museum is now able to accept monetary donations, via the Tioga United Way, Inc. The organization has agreed to be the conduit for donations on behalf of the Nichols Historical Museum.

To donate, checks can be made “payable to” and mailed to Tioga United Way, Inc., 24 State Route 96, Owego, N.Y. 13827. Annotate on your check / money order and / or include a short note with the donation that these funds are to be made specifically to the Nichols Historical Museum.

The United Way will, in return, provide a “thank you” letter to the donors with their tax ID # for your record. Please be sure to include your name and full mailing address to ensure a receipt for your donation.