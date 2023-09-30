Pictured, the equipment was purchased and installed by the Town of Tioga, who thanks the Floyd Hooker Foundation for their financial support. Provided photo.
Posted By: psadvert
September 30, 2023
The Town of Tioga submitted a grant to the Floyd Hooker Foundation for funds to purchase new playground equipment and Park quality barbecue pits for Ransom Park in Tioga Center, N.Y.
A grant for $8,396 was received by the foundation to make the purchase.
Pictured, the equipment was purchased and installed by the Town of Tioga, who thanks the Floyd Hooker Foundation for their financial support. Provided photo.
Be the first to comment on "Town of Tioga receives Floyd Hooker Foundation grant"