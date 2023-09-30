Town of Tioga receives Floyd Hooker Foundation grant

Town of Tioga receives Floyd Hooker Foundation grantPictured, the equipment was purchased and installed by the Town of Tioga, who thanks the Floyd Hooker Foundation for their financial support. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert September 30, 2023

The Town of Tioga submitted a grant to the Floyd Hooker Foundation for funds to purchase new playground equipment and Park quality barbecue pits for Ransom Park in Tioga Center, N.Y.

A grant for $8,396 was received by the foundation to make the purchase. 

Town of Tioga receives Floyd Hooker Foundation grant

Pictured, the equipment was purchased and installed by the Town of Tioga, who thanks the Floyd Hooker Foundation for their financial support. Provided photo.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Town of Tioga receives Floyd Hooker Foundation grant"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*