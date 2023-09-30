Photo: Walking tour of downtown Sayre

Pictured, from left, are Martha Pierce, Daye Marino, Buddy Crockett, Dawnn Maue, Cindy Holdridge, Elaine Pierson, Nancy Crockett, Jim Bentley, Sally Hickey, Gloria Firestine, and Sayre Historical Society tour guide Henry Farley. The tour, which took an hour and a half, started with the Historic Lehigh Valley Railroad Station and ended with the J. J. Newberry Building and was enjoyed by all. Provided photo.
September 30, 2023
On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Sayre Historical Society led a walking tour of Downtown Sayre. The tour, which featured 73 properties, gave the attendees a snapshot of the history of buildings and homes that are in the downtown area of Sayre Borough.
