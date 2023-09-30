Candor’s Fall Festival celebrates 25 Years

Celebrating 25 years of pulling the community together for an annual Fall Festival, the Candor Chamber of Commerce has a lot to offer again this year. Highlighted around the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers Show, planned for Oct. 7 and 8 at the Candor Fire Hall with carving demonstrations and carving raffles, are many events throughout the community including yard sales and pop-up events.

Things kick off on Friday evening, Oct. 6, from 5-8 p.m. with a Fall Block Party at the Town Hall Pavilion, sponsored by the Candor Chamber of Commerce and Candor Farmers Market. There will be live bands, vendors, produce, a food truck, fire pits, S’mores bar, and much more. Fall Festival T-shirts will also be available for purchase, as well as at Side Hill Acres, so guests will be dressed for the weekend’s events around town.

But don’t forget to check out the many vendors who will be set up at Side Hill Acres both Saturday and Sunday, including Finger Lakes Wineries, wine and cheese tastings, a kids’ activity area, mingling with the goats, local craft vendors, and more. Things will be happening at Side Hill Acres on Oct. 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Tour the goat barn, mingle with the goats, and bring a camera for some photos. There will be wine and cheese tastings, pulled pork, spiedies, hamburgers, hotdogs, and more!

The Candor American Legion Auxiliary is holding a vendor Craft Fair and Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 90 Spencer Rd., behind the Legion, and at the lower pavilion next to the creek. Besides various vendors, they are offering raffles and a chicken and biscuit luncheon; all proceeds benefit our military and their families, veterans, the community, and the Honor Flight.

And be sure to visit Iron Kettle’s Spooktacular display of events! Visit the animals, and Grandma’s Barn full of crafts and goodies from various vendors. The farm grounds are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with activities beginning at noon on weekdays in October, and 10 a.m. on weekends.

Bostwick’s Antique Mall, located at 1121 Owego Rd., will have an outdoor flea market, special sales and discounts, door prizes, and raffles.

Route 96 Power & Paddle, located at 1035 Owego Rd., is celebrating Dansko Day with Fall Festival Specials on Friday and Saturday; they will be closed on Sunday. And don’t forget to enter to win a free pair of Dansko footwear.

There are many other events that are free and open to the public, including the annual Friends of the Candor Library Book Sale on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Looking for Candor History books, or want to find out what’s happening at the Candor History Center? Stop in the History Center, located at 25 Main St. between noon and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, where Historical Society members will be on hand to help with any of your Candor history questions. And join the Candor Historical Society on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m. for Phil Jordan’s free and informative commentary on Candor’s past residents as you enjoy this annual Cemetery Walk through Maple Grove Cemetery.

New Quilters On The Block Quilt Show will take place at the EMS building, located at 58 Main St. on Oct. 7 and 8, and will include a quilt raffle; Millpond Antiques, located at 54 McCarty St., will offer free refreshments, a free drawing for a gift basket, and vintage antiques.

The EMS building will be open at 58 Main St. on Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and will have free cider and snacks as well as hands on CPR, First Aid education, Hunter Safety Education, and ambulance tours.

Stop in at Fay’s Fitness, located at 41 Owego Rd., to help celebrate their 30 years in business with an Open House event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take part in an Atlatl competition, or watch the demonstrations at 90 Main St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (located in the backyard).

Tracey Kids Crafts will be at Candor Home Central on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids are invited to make an assortment of paper crafts. They will be serving cider and donuts from Iron Kettle.

For more entertainment you can enjoy Pie a la mode from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday at the McKendree United Methodist Church, located at 224 Owego St. The activities are sponsored by McKendree Methodist United Women in Faith, who will be serving up pie and ice cream ($5, Just pie $3, just ice cream $2).

Stop in at the Candor Congregational Church on Sunday evening, Oct. 8, from 5-6:30 p.m. for an old-fashioned hymn sing followed by an ice cream social.

Are you still hungry? There are food vendors at Side Hill Acres, the American Legion’s luncheon, and enticing goodies at Brewed Awakenings on Main Street.

Whatever your plans are for Candor’s Fall Festival weekend, consider entering their annual Scarecrow Contest. There is no entry fee, but in order to be included you must fill out the entry form, available on the Candor Chamber’s website, www.candornychamber.org, by Oct. 1. No adult or political themes, all entries must be in good taste, and scarecrows must be in place for judging by Oct. 4. Winners will be announced on Oct. 7.

There is entertainment for the entire family throughout the Candor community, including pop-up yard sales. Check out Kathy’s Korner Gift Shop at 506 Owego Rd., and roadside markets such as Huizinga Farmstead at 463 Ithaca Rd.

Need a relaxing break; check out Serenity Bodyworks’ open house at 85 Main St. on Sunday, Oct. 8, between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Enjoy a ten-minute chair massage for $10 per session between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., and be entered in a drawing for a free 30 minute session. All chair massage participants are automatically included in the drawing.

For more information on these and additional events, times and dates, visit Candor Chamber’s website at www.candornychamber.org to download a Fall Festival Brochure or email to Candornychamber@gmail.com.