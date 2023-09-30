Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers highlight Candor’s Fall Festival with Annual Show

The Catatonk Valley Wood Carvers are at it again. The 32nd Annual Woodcarving Show will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Candor Fire Hall.

Although there are no featured carvers or ‘special guests’ this year, there will be between 20 to 25 carvers on hand to showcase their woodcarving talents, several of which have participated in world shows around the globe. Many of the woodcarvers have competed in state and national competitions. A few carvers have even brought home ribbons from world competitions. Club members are encouraged to enter competitions as well as display their projects at woodcarving shows.

The Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers is an organization that is committed to the development and the preservation of wood carving skills among the residents of the Catatonk Valley Region and surrounding areas. The group began in 1988 when a small number of people gathered in the home of Roger Westgate, who is a nationally known woodcarver, to learn more about the fundamentals of woodcarving. Since that time the group has grown.

The club consists of carvers with a wide range of experience from novice to intermediate and professional levels. Members attend weekly club meetings, and some form of instruction is presented. On the last Monday of each month the club holds its business meeting.

Randy Conner, one of the club’s coordinators, stated, “The carvings are as individual as each member, and their creations span the breadth of detailed bird carvings, fish carvings, caricatures, relief carvings, chip carvings, you name it and someone in the club does it.”

As usual, the group will have their special hand-carved item to raffle, and this year it is a farm set complete with a handmade ‘post and beam’ barn and a removable roof. It will also contain between 20-30 hand carved farm animals and farm people, which have been created by many of the club members. And what farm wouldn’t be complete without a beautiful handmade tractor and wagon to do all the farm chores? Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance of the show from a member of the club, or purchased at the show. Tickets are $1 each, or eight for $5.

In addition to the main raffle, the carvers will have smaller raffle items of carvings made by club members, gift certificates, and even carving tools for sale. A 50/50 raffle will also be held to help the club with expenses.

The organization is a great place for carvers to learn about new tools, products, and techniques from fellow carvers and from nationally known carvers who are invited for seminars. In addition to carving, members have the opportunity to learn about painting techniques when working on various projects. The club also maintains a lending library of books and videocassettes about carving.

To join the Catatonk Valley Woodcarvers club, an individual must be at least 18 years of age and be interested in woodcarving. Weekly meetings are held on Monday nights in the basement of the Candor Free Library, 2 Bank St., from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dues are $10 a year.

If you are interested in joining the club or have any questions, feel free to attend one of the meetings, or contact Roger Westgate at (607) 659-7769, Randy Conner at (607) 659-4352, or email to susandriver@hotmail.com.