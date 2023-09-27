Tioga County Property Transactions

On Sept. 15, 2023, property located at 910 Essex Rd., Town of Owego, from Mark Spencer and Catherine Merrill-Spencer to James and Danielle Langland for $395,000.

On Sept. 15, 2023, property located at Popple Hill Road, Town of Richford, from East Stream Associates LLC to Brian and Sara Craft for $32,900.

On Sept. 15, 2023, property located at 658 Park Settlement Rd., Town of Candor, from Wendy Haskell By Atty. In Fact and Christopher Haskell As Atty. In Fact to Justin Lord for $79,000.

On Sept. 15, 2023, property located at 1951 Marshland Rd., Town of Owego, from Michael Lessard to Debra Jones for $305,000.

On Sept. 18, 2023, property located at 102 Church St., Town of Barton, from Debra Ellis, Larry Cole By Atty. In Fact, and Jennifer Chandler As Atty. In Fact to Kurtis Parnussie for $62,540.

On Sept. 19, 2023, property located at 23 Brookside Ave. East, Town of Owego, from Walter and Elizabeth Farrell to Rose Faughnan for $190,000.

On Sept. 19, 2023, property located at 87 W. River Rd., Village of Nichols, from Casey Gross to David Hazard for $26,430.

On Sept. 19, 2023, property located at 85 Cady Ave., Village of Nichols, from Casey Gross to David Hazard for $25,000.

On Sept. 19, 2023, property located at 81 Dean St., Village of Nichols, from Casey Gross to David Hazard for $30,000.

On Sept. 19, 2023, property located at 428 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Casey Gross to David Hazard for $49,000.

On Sept. 19, 2023, property located at 161 S. Main St., Village of Nichols, from Casey Gross to David Hazard for $49,000.

On Sept. 19, 2023, property located at 43 Howell St., Village of Nichols, from Casey Gross to David Hazard for $37,791.

On Sept. 20, 2023, property located at 317 Main St., Village of Owego, from Richard Jr. and Andrea Shimer to Shawn Vavra and Jillian Michaud-King for $355,000.

On Sept. 20, 2023, property located at 93 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from Randy and Alexia Spoor to Nicholas Karee and Misty Vesneske for $285,000.