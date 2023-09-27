Gail’s Tails

Well hello, my name is Leandra. Our mom Lauren had four of us babies during the middle of April at a trailer park in Owego. My brother and two sisters got adopted already. Mom and I are still waiting for our families.

I went to a vet in August and got fixed and received all of my shots, and so did mom. We hang out together and mom lets me play with her tail. I like to sleep lying on my mom’s belly because she is warm and soft.

If we could find a home together that would be great, but if you want just me that would be alright too. If you think you want either one of us, or both, call Gail at (607) 689-3033.

Gail will be having some raffles soon to raise money for my mom’s sister who had six kittens and needs to go to a vet soon. Donations can be made at Up the Creek Consignment, located on Main Street in Owego, or at the local Redemption Center.