‘It’s just a Build Away’; Area students excel in Winners Circle Project

Earlier this month, area students from Owego and Waverly joined Watkins Glen and three groups from the Wappingers and FDR Districts, both in Dutchess County, for a day at Watkins Glen International for a test and performance evaluation of the schools’ recently built cars as part of the Winners Circle Project.

Through these evaluations, conducted by professors from Alfred University, and a hands-on for speed with Trans Am Champion Chris Dyson, the car that performed the best, combined with marketing and overall execution, would be awarded the “Michael Spencer” trophy. The trophy was named last year after student Michaela Spencer’s father, who offered endless support to the program.

It was a cloudy day at Watkins Glen International the day the trophy was awarded to one of WCPs newest participants, the Owego Central School District, out of Owego, N.Y. The school’s replica of a ’33 Hot Rod sped ahead of the competition regarding build, performance, marketing, and design; although the race was close.

In a culmination of the day’s event on that early September day, the Superintendent of Waverly Schools, Dr. Eric Knolles, handed the coveted “Michael Spencer” trophy over to Chris Thomas, CTE teacher in Owego. Flanked by participating Owego students, Thomas stood proudly at the center of the Winners Circle at WGI, with the student builds arranged in a circular fashion and while cars ran the track.

“I was so surprised,” said Thomas, adding, “It was our very first time, so I thought we would come in second.”

Thomas noted that the students painted the car themselves, offering that this special touch may have pushed them into the top spot. Either way, Thomas, along with Nick Rodgers, middle school tech teacher in Owego and Alessio De Michele, a finance, marketing and sports management teacher for Owego, along with the participating students that attended, had reason to celebrate.

Regarding the evaluation, students from Alfred State help to inspect the vehicle for safety and overall aesthetics. The competition was scored with a 100-point system utilized. According to the WCP Curriculum, technical build represents 25 points, performance 15 points, the simulator is 10 points, and there are categories that include social media, logos, communication, and other aspects of the program that also earn points.

And in the Winners Circle Project, everyone comes out a winner; whether it’s the student doing marketing or ordering parts, or the participant turning the wrenches or handing out tools, the application of science, technology, engineering, art and math were evident on Sept. 7, 2023 at WGI.

The Owego students were among the 250 student participants that arrived at the track. According to Chris Dyson, two-time Trans-Am Champion and with the Dyson Family Foundation, a fund that backs the Winners Circle Project, the WGI activities offers students a taste of real life motor racing.

As for the family’s foundation, Dyson stated, “We try to support programs centered around education,” adding, “This program is one we support.”

The Winners Circle Project, and its many facets, embraces the S.T.E.A.M. engine driving industries around the globe. Kits from Factory Five are just the beginning of the journey for many educators involved in the program.

For Thomas, the entire program was a learning experience for both the students and the educators involved.

“I’m just a construction operator,” said Thomas, adding, “I’m not a car guy.”

The school’s build began last October when a frame arrived. According to Thomas, they put the transmission in on the second day. And with 15 students working on one car last year, the number has now doubled for this year’s project.

The class built a replica of a ’33 Hot Rod last school year, with Thomas emphasizing the car’s final touch where students painted the entire car, by hand.

Allessio De Michele, Owego’s business lead, personal finance, marketing, sports management and boys Varsity soccer coach for the Owego CSD, noted that the marketing class had 11 students this year with skills utilized including graphic design, journalism, photography, reporting, and a wide range of creative thinking storytelling, teamwork, and problem solving.

“Everything was project-based learning, so every student was doing meaningful work that they could be proud of,” said De Michele, adding, “It was a unique way of learning and we created a united team where kids loved ‘repping’ their Owego Winners Circle Project apparel.”

Thomas additionally praised the Winners Circle Project for their assistance along the way, specifically the guidance from Mark Dougherty from the WCP.

“Mark was really responsive; he was the main cog in the system,” said Thomas.

Owego will participate again this school year, and at the time of this reporting they were waiting on their Cobra kit from Factory Five to arrive.

“Everyone is on the same playing field here,” said Thomas of the competitive edge between the schools. For them, they like to put their own twist on it, reminiscent of the Architectural Awareness projects in which the Owego students would always hide a tool inside of their scaled-build, a trademark of sorts.

For Superintendent Eric Knolles, of the Waverly School District, handing over the trophy to Owego this year was bittersweet; hard to let go of, but hopes of earning it back.

Waverly’s build was a 1932 Ford Hot Rod, painted red and carrying the Wolverine’s all-terrain cycle in the bed of the truck.

Fred Mills, Waverly’s technology teacher, began the build with students in September of last year and completed it in June. This is also the school’s third year, making them the oldest participant of the WCP.

This year the school will return to the Cobra Shelby replica as it aligns with the program’s newest feature of a race car simulator, one that will allow students to race with others, internationally!

“You’re actually racing on a track, with British announcers,” said Knolles, whose class was able to view the simulator following the WCP day at WGI.

He added, “We have kids that will be racing at Laguna Seca, and all the formula tracks. Each driver will have their own pit crew, too.”

The simulator will be online for students in October.

As for the experience this year from Waverly, despite the surrendering of the honored trophy, Knolles described it as wonderful.

“It’s nice to have a place like Watkins Glen in your backyard,” said Knolles, adding, “It was tough this year, but Owego had better marketing.”

As for Pius Kayiira, the program’s executive director and founder, he couldn’t be more pleased. This year they have added three new schools in the Wappingers and FDR Districts, all in Dutchess County.

According to Dr. Dwight Bonk, superintendent for the Wappingers School District, they have 40 students for this first year of participation in the program.

“It is our responsibility to make sure our students are aware of trades, and also the business and marketing aspect of things,” said Bonk, adding, “This will allow our students to pursue a great opportunity.”

Chris Dyson is from Dutchess County, as well as Kayiira, so for Bonk it was what he described as a “no brainer”.

And excitement could already be felt among the students that accompanied Bonk to the WGI performance and evaluation.

“We are happy to have the new schools joining in, and their BOCES groups are participating as well,” said Kayiira, who is looking forward to seeing the builds come to fruition, as well as the start of the simulator.

“Now we can get them behind the wheel, in a simulated fashion,” said Kayiira.

The Winners Circle Project is a diverse program, offering a combination of hands-on and virtual simulations leading to a final, polished, and well-marketed product. To learn more, visit https://winners-circle.org/.