St. Pats Fall Festival; an annual tradition

Fall is in the air, and on Sept. 15 and 16 St. Patrick’s, located at 300 Main St. in Owego, held their annual Fall Festival. Admission was free for guests, and both days featured live entertainment, festival food, adult beverages, games and prizes, raffles, and much more.

Here are some photos from the event, taken for The Owego Pennysaver by Sebby S. Truesdail.