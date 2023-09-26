Built to Last; Junior bikers take home some new wheels

There were plenty of smiles at the annual “Smiles for Miles” event, held Sept. 16 at the Campville Commons.

The event, hosted by the Punishers Apalachin New York Chapter (PANYC) and the Guardian Belles, brought together area youth and their families who worked alongside PANYC members to “Build a bike with a biker.”

PANYC is a local chapter of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (LEMC).

Also lending a hand this year with the bike assembly was the Punishers LEMC Pennsylvania Silver Lake Chapter.

Justin Wilt, PANYC president, remarked, “This is a rewarding event, and we had a great day putting smiles on the kids’ faces.”

Upwards of 25 bikes with training wheels, and meant for youth in the early stages of two-wheel bike riding, were purchased by the PANYC group. In addition, and via a generous donation from Owego’s Police Benevolent Association, participating youth received new bicycle helmets.

Wilt explained that the youth who participated were invited via coordination from Greater Opportunities for Broome.

Youth and their families gathered with PANYC members at the Campville Commons Pavilion at the park, and where they excitedly went to work, using hand tools and a little elbow grease to assemble their bicycles with help from a grown-up biker. Children were also given stickers to decorate their helmets.

Once bikes were ready to roll, several anxious children took a few spins on their new bikes.

At the conclusion of the event the youth and PANYC members gathered together for a photo op and showed off their new bikes alongside the motorcycle club’s “big bikes.”

The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is a brotherhood of law enforcement officers, court officers, correctional officers, and other justice system professionals, emergency medical services, firefighters, military, and likeminded individuals.

The group, whose worldwide motto is “In Service to Others”, is a nonprofit that works to serve their community by volunteering at several charitable causes and fundraisers.

Most recently PANYC participated at the Lick Breast Cancer event, the Tonya King Country Ride, and a fundraiser for The Honor Flight for veterans, among other efforts. New PANYC members also helped out at Evergreen Cemetery in Owego, where they reset tombstones honoring veterans of the Civil War.

For more information, find “Punishers LE/MC PANYC Apalachin” on Facebook.