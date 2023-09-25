Mushroom foray to take place in Owego

The Susquehanna Valley Mycological Society (S.V.M.S.) is preparing for its next mushroom foray, inviting residents of the south-central New York and Pennsylvania region to experience the wonders of local fungi.

Founded in 1992, the S.V.M.S. started with a group of ten individuals united by their shared passion for mushrooms. Today, more than two decades later, the society boasts a fluctuating membership of 70 to 90 enthusiasts annually. The organization, with activities primarily anchored in Broome and Tioga counties in New York and Susquehanna County in Pennsylvania, is associated with renowned bodies like the North America Mycological Association (N.A.M.A.) and the Northeast Mycological Federation (N.E.M.F.).

The society’s forays, organized treks into the woods to identify and study mushrooms, have been a significant attraction for members ranging from novices to experts. These events promote both learning about local fungi species and networking among participants.

To partake in these forays, interested individuals are required to secure a membership. As per the society’s guidelines, the annual fee stands at $10 for individuals and $15 for families. Further details and application forms, as well as directions to the locations of each foray can be found on the S.V.M.S. website at www.svmsonline.org.

The upcoming “Hammond Foray” is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, at Linda Hammond’s Estate in Owego, N.Y. Attendees are expected to gather by 9:30 a.m., with the walk slated to start at 10 a.m. Dogs are not permitted at the event.

It’s suggested that participants bring along a dish to pass. The event, to be held rain or shine, promises a diverse range of fungal discoveries amidst varied terrains, from hardwoods to evergreens and forest to field. Signage will be placed to guide the attendees to the venue

For those curious about the society’s previous outings, a collection of photographs from past forays can be found on the S.V.M.S. website.

To get to the Hammond Foray, take I-86 to the Owego exit marked for Route 96. Cross the river on the bridge and drive past the courthouse to the light. Turn Left onto 17C West. Drive 3.3 miles and turn right onto Glenmary Drive. Drive 0.6 miles. Turn left onto Catlin Hill Road. Drive 0.3 miles to the first road on the left. Turn left onto Swartlick Road and drive 1.8 miles. Turn Left onto Spencer Road and go 0.3 miles to the house and barns at the end of the road.