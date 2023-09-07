‘Art Day’ at the Bement-Billings Farmstead

The Newark Valley Historical Society’s first annual “Art Day”, held recently at the Bement-Billings Farmstead and Museum, was very successful, according to Ed Nizalowski, director of the Farmstead.

“Although we didn’t have any artists doing any creative work on the grounds as we had hoped, one of our guides brought a number of sketchbooks and had some budding artists at work by the end of the afternoon,” said Nizalowski of the event.

Nizalowski had a group of approximately 12 from the Sierra Club in the morning for a guided tour of the trails. A number of them stayed for the afternoon and enjoyed their tour of the Farmstead.

There was an amazing turnout for the dulcimer presentation by Bernd Krause, who will return for the Newark Valley Apple Festival, set for Oct. 7 and 8 on the grounds of the Bement-Billings Farmstead.

The afternoon included blacksmithing, fiber arts, open hearth cooking, a family-friendly craft project in the Welcome Center, and an opportunity to peruse the gift shop.