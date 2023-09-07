Gail’s Tails

Hi, I’m Keenan. I was featured back in March after Gail got me to a vet to shave my matted fur, and for some ear injuries. Well it’s six months later and I am still here, waiting to be adopted.

My bald spots grew back and my ears are healed now, so I look a lot better. I’ve been spending the summer on Gail’s screened in porch, watching the birds and squirrels play.

It’s been nice getting some fresh air, but I would really prefer to have a home with people I can spend time with. I don’t know about young kids but I like adults, especially if they brush me or pet me.

I do like to talk to you, especially when I am hungry. My shots are good until March of next year and I tested negative for all diseases.

If you think you’d like to have a companion like me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and ask for Keenan. My bags are packed and I am ready to go.

Donations can be made at the Neighborhood Redemption Center or at Up the Creek Consignment Store. For personal checks, please call Gail.