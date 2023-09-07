Alzheimer’s Association invites Southern Tier residents to join 2023 Walk to end Alzheimer’s on September 9 

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Tioga, Chenango and Broome County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Hickories Park in Owego. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony, and the Walk at 11 a.m.

“We’re closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer’s,” says Kirsten Johnson, walk manager for the Central New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “We hope that everyone in our community can join us to help the Alzheimer’s Association raise awareness and funds for families facing the disease, for more steps toward treatments and to finally end this disease.”

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In New York alone, there are more than 410,000 people living with the disease and 580,000 caregivers.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

Significantly, the funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ensure the programs and services provided by the Alzheimer’s Association are free to all who need them, in addition to funding the research and advocacy efforts which have resulted in new treatments for people living in the early stage.

To register, visit alz.org/cnywalk. For more information, contact Kirsten Johnson at kijohnson@alz.org or call (315) 612-2747.