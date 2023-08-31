Tioga County gains a new fishing access site 

A newly developed Tioga County Fishing Access site will allow fishing enthusiasts, along with canoe and kayak adventurers, another spot to cast off at Owego Creek.

The Julie M. Perkins Memorial Fishing Access site is open to the public, although a few final tasks are still on the to-do list.

Located at the end of Corporate Drive in Owego and just past the Tioga County Sheriff’s office, the Fishing Access site houses a brand new pavilion, two picnic tables, a grill, and plenty of parking. It will provide seasonal access only, and visitors are asked to abide by the posted “carry-in, carry-out” policy.

Gary Hammond, commissioner of Tioga County Public Works, remarked, “I am proud of this work and am pleased to share it with the residents of Tioga County.”

Hammond explained that it was Deputy Commissioner, Richard Perkins, who originally proposed the idea of a new fishing access area.

Perkins commented, “This has been an exciting project and it turned out awesome, and I would like to thank our staff for the great job they did,” adding, “I hope the community gets a chance to check it out.”

Hammond shared that part of the to-do list is finalizing an accessible path to the creek, and its start point will be located behind the pavilion.

In the near future, a path from the parking lot to the creek will be cleared, too, and to allow the unloading of canoes and kayaks.

It’s a win-win, too, Hammond noted, since the piece of property, owned by Tioga County, really doesn’t have any other viable use, although it had been used in the past as a gravel pit. In addition, Hammond said the DEC would now have one extra access spot along the creek to easily stock trout in the spring.

Hammond’s crew used asphalt milling, a by-product of paving, to create a road from Corporate Drive down to the new parking area, and adjacent to the creek. The re-use of the milled leftovers, Hammond commented, resulted in no extra cost.

Hammond thanks the Soil and Water department for the use of their bulldozer during the project, and also mentioned that Soil and Water will be looking at implementing their hydro seeding program along with planting trees appropriate for the area.

Hammond noted that although the new Fishing Access is, “A little off the beaten path,” it still offers one more choice for the community, and Hammond hopes the public will agree that it is, he added, “A nice little area.”

The Julie M. Perkins Memorial Fishing Access is named in memory of Julie Perkins, a Tioga County resident, and wife of Richard Perkins, who passed away from cancer in May of this year.

Perkins commented, “I would like to thank the Legislature for allowing this project to happen, and to also thank them for dedicating the Fishing Access site in my wife’s memory.”

Surrounded by greenery, and even a few blackberry bushes that Hammond said his crew enjoyed while building the pavilion, the site is a positive way to bring a little nature back for all to enjoy.

Hammond and Perkins thank Adam Weitsman for the landscaping around the sign, and with help from Kenny Williams at W&W Landscaping. They also thank Keith French for the beautiful work he did making the sign.