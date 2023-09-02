Alexandra Fisher travels to Belize to research politics, culture, and economy

Alexandra Fisher, of Owego, N.Y., recently returned from studying abroad in the Central American country of Belize along with 13 other Commonwealth University students from the Mansfield and Lock Haven locations. The students were part of a faculty-led, short-term study abroad program that has been introducing students to Belize since 2014.

Faculty who accompanied the students on the trip were Doctors Jeffrey Bosworth and Jonathan C. Rothermel from the Mansfield location.

While in Belize from May 23 to June 6, students researched the politics, culture and economy of Belize. Students chose from one of four major research questions focusing on cultural identity, globalization, sustainable development or democracy, and while in the country they gathered field notes on their research topic.

Belize is a developing country, and students noted the contrast in wealth. However, students also observed the friendly demeanor and optimism of Belizeans.

Drs. Bosworth and Rothermel facilitated opportunities for students to talk to a wide range of Belizeans, including community activists, business leaders and politicians. There also were impromptu opportunities for the students as well, when the president of the senate, the Honorable Carolyn Trench Sandiford, showed up while students were touring the National Assembly to answer their questions.

The small size of the country, a population estimated around 400,000 – a size similar to the state of Massachusetts, allowed students to experience a wide variety of the country’s attractions. They climbed Mayan temples in Orange Walk also known as “Sugar City,” participated in Garifuna drumming in Hopkins, cooled off in the surf of Placencia, learned to make tamales in San Ignacio and snorkeled in the second largest barrier reef in the world off the coast of Caye Caulker – among many other exciting adventures.

On a visit to the U.S. Embassy in Belmopan, the capital of Belize, U.S. Ambassador Michelle Kwan – the former Olympic figure skater turned diplomat – took time out of her busy schedule to share her story with students and encourage them to pursue their dreams.

For most of the students, it was their first time leaving the country, and for at least five students, it was their first time on an airplane.

Studying in Belize is a unique opportunity and unlike what most students have experienced, even those who have previously traveled abroad. These experiences also help students find out more about themselves.

To make a financial contribution toward future trips to Belize, contact Jonathan Rothermel at jrotherm@commonwealthu.edu.