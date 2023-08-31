The Tioga County Veterans Service Agency and Tioga County will recognize the month of September as “Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month”. To promote awareness, for the sixth straight year they will be unveiling the “Field of the Forgotten Fallen” on Sept. 1. The exhibit will remain throughout the month to bring attention to the national tragedy that is veteran and military suicide.

Twenty-two veterans / military members a day complete suicide, that’s 154 per week, 660 per month, and 8,030 per year. Join them at the exhibit on Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. on the lawn of the County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Owego. This exhibit is designed to raise awareness about the issue of veteran / military suicide.

STOP 22 – Share the Struggle is a Tioga County Veterans Dwyer Peer Support Program project.

For more information about this event, and to get involved in STOP 22, call Mike at (607) 687-8239, or email him at middaughm@tiogacountyny.gov.