Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 14, 2023, property located at 18 Depot Rd., Town of Candor, from Kenneth Strickland to Rafael and Sonya Quintana for $59,000.

On Aug. 14, 2023, property located at State Route 38, Town of Richford, from Steven Dayton to Michael Price for $10,000.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at 437 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Phillips Leasing LLC to M&D Upstate Developments LLC for $265,000.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at 64 Gail Dr., Tioga, from Dennis and Lisa Curatolo to Zeth and Ariel Henneman for $319,900.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at 312 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Estate of Dwight Daugherty to Jan Wheeler for $20,000.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at 314 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Estate of Dwight Daugherty to Jan Wheeler for $20,000.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at 662 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Estate of Ruth Colwell By Co-Executors to Miriam Cahill for $175,000.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at Pump Hill Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Robert and Denise Woods By Agent and Sharon Sulimowicz Esq. As Agent to Thomas Callahan for $11,000.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at 16 Railroad Ave., Village of Spencer, from Guy Lattimore to John Leonard for $62,000.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at 2239 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Jason Madiso and Christina Cowen to Molly Ashworth for $143,000.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at 194 Slate Rd., Town of Candor, from Frederick, Joyce, Michael and Grace Middaugh to Steven Soderstrom for $106,382.

On Aug. 15, 2023, property located at 2286 Bodle Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Jason Zindell to Leroy Cornelius for $247,000.

On Aug. 16, 2023, property located at 46 Ayres Rd., Tioga, from Alfred Ayres By Atty. in Fact and Daniel Ayres As Atty. in Fact to FS Lopke Contracting Inc. for $60,000.

On Aug. 16, 2023, property located at 52 Ayres Rd., Tioga, from William and Joann Mosher to FS Lopke Contracting Inc. for $106,000.

On Aug. 16, 2023, property located at 1534 State Route 34, Town of Barton, from Frank III and Terry Roney to David Curtis and Karen Kellogg for $425,450.

On Aug. 17, 2023 property, located at 54 Ayres Rd., Tioga, from Daniel and Margo Ayres to FS Lopke Contracting Inc. for $460,000.

On Aug. 17, 2023, property located at 6 Back West Creek Rd., Town of Candor, from Robert Zebracki and Rodney Koontz to Florise Schwartz for $37,150.

On Aug. 17, 2023, property located at 14 Wilcox Estates Dr., Lot 24, Town of Barton, from First Grantor: Patricia McCloe Ind. And As Agent to Scott Vanduzer for $37,000.

On Aug. 17, 2023, property located at 1117 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Town of Owego, from Chris Zacharias to John and Cynthia Myers for $375,000.

On Aug. 18, 2023, property located at 978 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from First Grantor: Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB As Trustee to William and Cheri Roys for $178,200.

On Aug. 18, 2023, property located at 72 Dominic Rd., Town of Candor, from Kristopher Kafka to George and Tama Vallese for $190,000.

On Aug. 18, 2023, property located at 55 Powers Rd., Town of Candor, from Jonathan and Ashley Feaster to Freedom Mortgage Corp. for $233,724.89.

On Aug. 21, 2023, property located at 574 Kinney Rd., Town of Owego, from Estate of Ray Spencer to Marina Khadeeva for $35,000.

On Aug. 21, 2023, property located at 291 Ridgefield Dr., Town of Owego, from Lisa and Khalid Ali to Yesenia and Carolina Quiles for $367,000.

On Aug. 21, 2023, property located at 227 Erie St., Town of Owego, from Linda Charton to Daniel Livermore for $58,000.

On Aug. 21, 2023, property located at 1242 Forest Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Karen Marsh and Richard Lennox to James Nicolaidis for $295,000.

On Aug. 21, 2023, property located at 111 Ithaca Rd., Town of Candor, from Zorn Farms Holdings LLC to Emily Edwards-Rohn and Sarah Edwards for $174,250.

On Aug. 22, 2023, property located at 3 W/S Washburn Rd., Town of Spencer, from Shirley Hilker By POA and William Hilker As POA to James Statema for $12,000.

On Aug. 22, 2023, property located at 9 Jamie Ave., Town of Owego, from Vladimir and Lyudmila Boyko to Adnan and Elvira Toric for $261,000.

On Aug. 22, 2023, property located at Wilson Creek Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Nancy Frankoski to John and Katherine Haney for $77,500.

On Aug. 22, 2023, property located at Ford Hill Road, Town of Berkshire, from Ronald and Phyllis Abrams to Robert Bass Jr. for $130,000.