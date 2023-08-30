Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 14, 2023 through Aug. 20, 2023 there were 102 calls for service, eight traffic tickets were issued, and the department responded to four motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrest.

Scott L. Franks, age 25 of Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree (Felony), Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree – Preventing a 911 Call (Misdemeanor), Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree – Violation of Order of Protection (Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest (Misdemeanor) following a investigation of Domestic Incident on Lackawanna Avenue. Franks was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, the Owego Police responded to a reported 911 Hang Up call on Lackawanna Avenue. Upon arrival, Officers found a female victim that was upset and had been in a verbal argument with her estranged boyfriend, who was later identified as Scott Franks of Owego.

During the investigation of the Domestic Incident the female victim indicated that Franks began arguing with her and refused to let her leave his residence. Franks had obtained the victims phone and prevented her from calling 911 for help. The victim was able to get out of the residence and seek help at a neighbor’s residence and called 911.

Franks was taken into custody on a Domestic Incident and arrested for Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. While on the scene of the incident, Franks refused to enter a Police Patrol Vehicle and he was charged with Resisting Arrest, a Class A Misdemeanor. Furthermore, while at Owego Police Department, Franks became violent and tumultuous and damaged property within the police department. He was additionally charged for Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, a Class E Felony.

Franks was held at the police station and later brought before Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court. CAPS Judge released Franks on his own recognizance, per NYS Bail Reform regulations.