Jacob Presents: The Man on the Twirly Moon; September Exhibition presented at TAC’s Youth Gallery

The Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is pleased to present Jacob Presents: The Man on the Twirly Moon, on Friday, Sept. 1, from 5-8 p.m. at TAC’s Youth Gallery, located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Following the opening night, the exhibit will be open to the public Sept. 2 to Sept. 30, Wednesday thru Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. M&T Bank is serving as a sponsor for September’s Youth Gallery.

For more information on TAC, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org or email to tiogaartscouncil@gmail.com.