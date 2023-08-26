FASNY Scholarship awarded to Molly Hubbard, student and volunteer firefighter

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has awarded the 2023 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Molly Hubbard of Vestal, N.Y. Molly received a certificate and scholarship of $1,500 for her volunteer service in the community from Chan Rivera, member of the FASNY Board of Directors.

“This scholarship will help me greatly to pay for college, and it also makes me very proud to represent my family and station,” said Hubbard.

As a junior firefighter, Molly comes from two prior generations of firefighters. Her mother was a firefighter and her grandfather was a firefighter for over 50 years. Molly became a firefighter as a way to give back to her community.

Molly plans to attend SUNY Fredonia in the fall, where she intends to study Biology.

Outside of the firehouse, she loves to be outdoors, camp, hike and fish. She has a passion for biology and environmental science and protecting the environment, and serving the community and country.

Molly is one of 25 students chosen for this scholarship.

“I have an entire new second family,” said Hubbard, adding, “I have also been able to work within my community and meet new people which has been great. Working with other departments, including EMS and local police, has been a great experience as well.”

Scholarships are awarded on the basis of an applicant’s volunteer service to his or her community, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, work with senior citizens, fire prevention, and other projects. Additional criteria include consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay.

The Gerard J. Buckenmeyer FASNY Volunteer Scholarship program is made possible each June through the generous donations of individuals, fire departments and auxiliaries. This year, Provident Agency Inc., the provider of the accidental death and dismemberment insurance for FASNY members, has again provided major underwriting support to help FASNY award scholarships to young volunteers.

FASNY would also like to recognize the support and coordination provided by the Association’s administrative team in their Albany headquarters for their help in processing the applications and awards, as well as the hard work of the volunteers of the FASNY Scholarship Committee in supporting the program throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.fasny.com.