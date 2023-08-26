Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers seeking applications for Floyd Hooker Youth Fund

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is seeking applications for grants that will benefit the youth of Tioga County, N.Y. These grants will be awarded from the Floyd Hooker Youth Fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.

The 2023 amount available to grant is $20,225. This is open to governmental or non-profit organizations that benefit the youth of Tioga County, N.Y.

Floyd Hooker was a resident of Owego, N.Y. who dedicated a portion of his estate to benefit the children and youth of Tioga County.

An application may be obtained from CFTT’s website at www.twintierscf.org, by email to cfield@twintierscf.org, or by calling (570) 888-4759. You may also write to them at CFTT, 104 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, Pa. 18840.

The deadline for filing an application is Thursday, Oct. 12, by 5 p.m. The 2022 grant recipients must have completed their grant report before submitting a new application.