Elizabeth Johnson Named Paul Harris Fellow by Sayre Rotary

Elizabeth Johnson Named Paul Harris Fellow by Sayre RotaryJeff Paul, who is a 20-year Paul Harris Fellow, presented the certificate. Provided photo.

Posted By: psadvert August 26, 2023

After completing two years as President of Sayre Rotary, members honored Elizabeth Johnson by naming her a Paul Harris Fellow.

The Paul Harris recognition is one of the highest honors in Rotary and acknowledges individuals who contribute, or whom have contributions made in their name of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation.

The members of Sayre Rotary believe that Elizabeth’s service to the club has been exemplary in her success at increasing membership, as well as being involved with the club’s projects. For these reasons, the club donated $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation in her name to recognize her as a Paul Harris Fellow. 

 

