Gail’s Tails

What do we all have in common? We were all abandoned when our owners moved or when they died. As you may remember the orange tiger named Sissy and her brother named Mister had to find new homes when their owner Kim was moved into a Nursing Home. Kim asked me months in advance if anything happened to her if I would take her cats and find them homes.

Kim recently passed, but I know she was glad to know beforehand that they both had great new homes. Please make a plan for your animals.

Several cats that needed rescue and shelter include Keenan from Ross Street, who was left behind; Luke, whose owner died (he recently found a home); Figgy and Newton, who were born outside in a barn in Berkshire; Tipper who someone put on my porch; Jess, Jupiter and Jinx, born in a barn in Owego; Sadie, whose owner died; Lauren, who had four kittens in a trailer park; and Grace, found at the Grange.

All of the cats but Luke are available for adoption. Please find it in your hearts to adopt one (or two) of these great cats. They have all been fixed and had their shots, have been tested for diseases, dewormed, and had flea treatment applied. I cut their nails before and after adoption, if you need it.

If interested, I also have kittens that are not shown here. Please contact me at (607) 689-3033 for more information or to donate for vet care and food. I also have a donation box at Up the Creek Consignment, the VFW in Owego, and at The Redemption Center for bottles and cans.

God Bless, and thank you for supporting them and me.