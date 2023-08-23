Tioga County Legislature introduces and adopts new local laws

The Tioga County Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, recently reported that the Legislature adopted Local Law No. 2 of 2023; a Local Law that provides Real Property Tax Exemptions for eligible Volunteer Firefighters and Ambulance Workers. The law was adopted at their monthly Legislative meeting on Aug. 15, 2023 and following a public hearing that was held on July 20, 2023. This Local Law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Sauerbrey stated, “The Legislature recognizes the importance of attracting and retaining quality first responder volunteers for the safety and welfare of our residents, and passing this local law provides an opportunity to show appreciation for their services and sacrifices.”

The Legislature also introduced two additional local laws that will be voted on at the Sept. 12, 2023 Legislative Meeting, and following the public hearings.

The first local law introduced was for the Collection of a Hotel Motel Tax in Tioga County, which originally passed in 1989 and has continued to be introduced and adopted every three years. The purpose of this local law is to fund Tioga County Tourism, which supports and promotes tourism related businesses and events throughout the county. This local law is effective Dec. 1, 2023 through Nov. 30, 2026.

The second local law introduced was to Establish the Position of County Administrator for Tioga County. This position would run the day-to-day business of the county, serve as Budget Officer, Public Information Officer, and carry out the directives of the County Legislators.

Public Hearings will be held on Aug. 24, 2023 to discuss both the Local Law for the Collection of a Hotel and Motel Tax and the Local Law for the Establishment of the Position of County Administrator.