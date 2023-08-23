Community forum to address questions about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia

The Central New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will host a community forum in Tioga County from 12:30 to 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 so residents can learn more about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, share their experiences, and learn what support is available to them.

The Alzheimer’s Community Forum is presented in partnership with Tioga Opportunities and will take place at the community action agency’s office, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

“We want to give residents of Tioga County the opportunity to tell us their concerns and share their thoughts about how the Alzheimer’s Association can better serve them, either as people living with or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia,” says Jessica DesRosiers, senior program director for the Central New York Chapter.

In addition to a community-focused listening session, participants can learn more about the free resources offered by the Alzheimer’s Association including support groups, educational programs, safety services, and care consultations.

The event is free and open to the public. Individuals can register to attend by calling (315) 472-4201, or online at https://bit.ly/3XJonVm.

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages all Central New York residents to reach out with questions or to get help.

“We are here to make sure no one is alone after a dementia diagnosis,” said DesRosiers, adding, “Call our free, confidential 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900 anytime, day or night, to speak to a dementia specialist or master’s-level clinician.”