Gail’s Tails

This week’s column is dedicated to all the special needs animals in loving homes being cared for by their family. Around seven or eight years ago when I started rescuing cats I had no clue what I was in for. One by one I found cats that had special needs.

Parents know how expensive it is to by insulin for a diabetic cat, medication for one with pancreatitis, digestive issues, sensitive skin, food allergies, and urinary crystals. I have had cats with all of these except diabetes.

I had a litter of kittens with heart murmurs, and four who tested positive for Feline Leukemia. I have had blind or near blind cats (have three now), deaf cats (an 18-year-old), two with chronic diarrhea, and one allergic to everything except poultry.

When we accept a pet into our family, we assume they are and will be healthy for a long time. As they age, just like people, they develop problems like arthritis, cataracts, hearing loss, hip dysplasia, etc. We don’t let them suffer with these ailments; we treat them and give them our love.

A little girl found my cat Harley in a shed in Waverly seven years ago with a litter of kittens. Here is her story.

You may not remember me. My name is Harley (Momma Cat) from 2016. I was one of Gail’s first rescues when she was helping Maddie’s Meadows. I got pregnant and had four kittens in a shed in Waverly, N.Y. during the hot summer, like now. A little girl who was playing outside heard my kittens crying and told her mother. The mother brought us all inside where we were safe and cooler.

There were two loud little yappy dogs that scared my kittens, so she called Gail to come get all of us. Gail took us home and waited until my kittens were old enough to get adopted. The first two went to homes fast, but the second two had back leg problems with short tendons so they hopped like bunnies. The Chemung SPCA found a good home for them.

I went to the shelter to get adopted, but I didn’t like it there so Gail brought me home. This is where I spent the last six years. It turns out I had irritable bowel syndrome and chronic diarrhea. Gail tried every medicine, but nothing worked.

Lately I’ve been losing weight and have had a hard time getting up. The past two days I’ve been so exhausted, I could not move to eat or go the bathroom. Gail tried feeding me, but I spit it out.

Today I looked at her and cried a lot and said, “I’m ready to go to heaven now, please let me.” So just after 11 a.m. today I went to sleep forever. Don’t be sad for me. I had a good life.

If you care to donate for any of these special needs cats living with Gail or to adopt, please call her at (607) 689-3033.