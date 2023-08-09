The Old Coot spots a change

I’ve been noticing this for a while – men crying on TV. I don’t know how or when it started, but I’m seeing it more and more. If it’s on a “talk” show, the male guest is telling a sad story (a sob story) and breaks out in tears. The audience and the host break out in applause.

You see it all the time; a sportscaster’s interview with a player who just won a tough fought match starts tearing up. More and more, men are coming out of the “men don’t cry” closet.

It’s probably a good thing; keeping emotions bottled up can lead to bad outcomes. It’s definitely a transition in societal behavior. And, it doesn’t seem to necessarily relate to a sad event. Wonderful happenings can also lead to a teary outcome.

I’m not sure I’m all in. I’d like to be, but that “Be a Man” and “Real Men Don’t Cry” ethic has a strong hold on many of us older dudes. I do find myself dipping a toe in the teary pool, moving in the direction toward the “real men do cry” behavior.

My only point in all this? Public displays of male tears are on the rise. My job is to notice, even the obvious. It just takes me a while to become aware of the change.

