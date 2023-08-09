Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 26, 2023, property located at 21 Mill St., Village of Candor, from Dennis Rose to C& M Riverside Properties LLC for $230,000.

On July 26, 2023, property located at 267 Legge Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Walter and June Thon By Agent and Katrina Thaler Ind. and As Agent to Jillian Apgar for $45,000.

On July 27, 2023, property located at 58 Oxbow Rd., Town of Barton, from David and Susie Oldroyd to Joseph Sabatini for $240,000.

On July 28, 2023, property located at 472 Main St., Village of Owego, from Keenan Rental Properties LLC to First Citizens Community Bank for $136,401.95.

On July 28, 2023, property located at 3354 State Route 17C, Town of Owego, from Raymond and Sabrina Reeves to Marcia, Fredrick and Matthew Kiechle for $75,000.

On July 28, 2023, property located at 5 Sawyer Pl., Village of Waverly, from James and Doreen Kuzma to Kyle Kinsley for $268,000.

On July 31, 2023, property located at 1167 Sibley Rd., Town of Nichols, from Patrick and Courtney Rando to Matilda Crawford and Henri Lapin III for $37,500.

On July 31, 2023, property located at 10607 State Route 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Jeffrey and Cynthia Costley to Rufus and Emma Yoder for $95,000.

On Aug. 1, 2023, property located at 219 Golden Rd., Town of Barton, from Donald Bobula Jr. As Agent and Donald Bobula Sr. By Agent to Sean and Rae Lynn Quinn for $235,000.

On Aug. 2, 2023, property located at 6 Spencer Ave., Village of Candor, from Rodney Jr. and Erin Vaow to Jordan Sears and Angela Everhart for $115,000.