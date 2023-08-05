Donholt wins Omar Lightner Cup

Things keep getting better at Champion Speedway this season and the Omar Lightner Cup, which celebrates the memory of former track worker, Vestal Police officer and friend to many in the sport, was an excellent example!

The second largest crowd of the season was on hand to see another well-run program that concluded by 10 p.m. for the fourth week in a row and featured some of the best races for a regular night in 10 years, possibly!

The field was deep for the all-scratch event, and 5-time track Champion Adam “The Missile” Mittl was on the program for the first time this summer, which added to it in a big way! Casey Donholt and Mittl were a step above the rest as Donholt went undefeated in the heat rounds, and Mittl’s only loss came when he blew his engine while leading.

Donholt would take the first semi final over another 5-time track champ, the legend Lenny McBride who ran a superb race with youngster Caleb Stewart for four laps, shoulder to shoulder, with McBride taking the direct transfer to the Main.

Mittl would handily win his semifinal on his Joe V’s Auto Repair / Tanks Auto Sales / Justice Bros Car Care Products / Scotts Headers Jawa over former track champ Mikey Buman, who held off a challenge from current East Coast Points Champion “Sideways” Spencer Portararo.

Two time feature winner this season “Flyin” Brian Hollenbeck would make no mistakes in the last chance qualifier to grab the last spot in the evening’s big money race by winning over Stewart, Portararo and Mike Cortese, in that order.

For the Dickson City Hyundai Sponsored Omar Lightner Main Event, Donholt had gate one, Buman two, McBride three, Mittl four, and Hollenbeck five.

On the first attempt Donholt got off the line first and took the lead going into turn one, but Mittl blasted around the outside of him coming off turn two and appeared to be headed to the win until a three rider crash happened just behind them, bringing out a red flag stoppage! McBride was deemed the cause and put back 10 yards for the re-start.

Donholt would again make a strong gate, and despite Mittl getting in just behind him from the start and pressing hard for all four laps he could not overtake him, and Donholt piloted his Scotts Headers / Justice Bros / JBR Jawa to another Lightner Cup Title and went home with the cash from Dickson City Hyundai, and a very cool big check sign made by ESJ Graphics!

Champion Speedway races again on Aug. 5 for the Larry and Kathy McBride Memorial at 7 p.m. Be sure to catch the awesome action!

Dickson City Hyundai Omar Lightner Cup: Casey Donholt, Adam Mittl, Brian Hollenbeck, Mikey Buman, Lenny McBride (10 yard penalty)

Last Chance: Brian Hollenbeck, Caleb Stewart, Spencer Portararo, Mike Cortese

D-2: Albert Smith, 50; Alex Heath, 50; Chloe Schnurr, 20; Brian McManamon, 40; Scott Vargo, 10; Brian Bailey, 0

D-3: Hunter Wagner, Cody Pierce, Austin Carlsson, Adam Mittl JR

D-1 JR: Joel Farwell, Lilly Cornell, Macoley Saunders, Cody Pierce

D-2 JR: Jenson Pierce, Gracie Bailey, Dakota Pierce, Kabriel Howard

Dirt Bikes: Lilly Cornell, Macoley Saunders, Kabriel Howard

Trikes: Aaron Comeback Kid Vogel, 38, Donnie Archibald, 7, 23

Quads: Donnie Hawk/Archibald