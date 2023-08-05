Berkshire Thanks Park Donors

The development of the Berkshire Creekside Park continues to benefit from the generosity of Berkshire residents past and present. Newly dedicated just one year ago, the park is located off Railroad Avenue in Berkshire, right next to the Town Hall.

Susan Salko, a relatively new resident of Berkshire, happened to drop by the park and ask a member of the Berkshire Recreation Committee whether the park was open to everyone. The answer was, of course, yes. After additional questions about the park, she ended the conversation with a donation toward the building of shelters for the two freestanding picnic tables.

Soon thereafter a generous check arrived in the mail from former resident Harriet Patch. Her family used to own the property where the park is located. By early July, the shelters were completed.

This was followed by a phone call offering another donation. This time the monies would go to plant two black walnut trees. Donor and Berkshire resident Cliff (Yogi) Ceurter wished to honor his parents Joe and Carolyn Ceurter, and his father had been interested in restoring indigenous nut trees.

But the donations do not stop there. Bill Delaney of Williams Lawn Care in Apalachin generously installed the trees for free. A dedication marker has been placed at the base of each tree.

Grills for each of the independent picnic tables, additional trails, additional trees (from the Trees for Tributaries program), and knotweed mitigation are still a part of this season’s continued park development. The Berkshire Recreation Committee and the Town Board appreciate all the donations received that help to make the park something the whole town can enjoy and take pride in.