Reminder: Catfish Derby taking place June 6 and 7

The VVA Chapter 480 President, Lee Spinner, recently presented a check to the President of the Waverly Sportsmen’s Club. This donation will assist with the upcoming catfish derby, planned for June 6 and 7.

Individuals can register on Saturday, June 6 from 7 a.m. to noon at Derby Headquarters, which will be set up at the Tioga County Shared Services Building (Parks and Recreation) located at 2354 State Rte. 434 in Owego.

The VVA Chapter handed the reins of the Derby over to the Waverly Sportsmen’s Club after running it for the past 27 years. You can read the full story at www.owegopennysaver.com/PS/2026/05/04/its-almost-catfish-derby-time/. For more information on the Derby, contact the Waverly Sportsmen’s Club through Facebook or by email at wscderby1@gmail.com. Photo provided.