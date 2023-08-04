Owego Rotary and Valu Home Center team up for Community Day

Join Owego Rotary and Valu Home Center at their 1149 State Route 17C location in the Grand Union Plaza on Aug. 5, from noon to 2 p.m. for Community Day.

The event will offer hot dogs for $3 each or two for $5, snacks and drinks for $1 each, and free games that everyone can play.

For more information on Owego Rotary Club, visit www.owegorotary.org or Like Owego Rotary on Facebook.

For more information on Valu Home Centers, visit https://valuhomecenters.com/.