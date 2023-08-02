Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 20, 2023, property located at 6 Thornhollow Rd., Tioga, from Michael and Ann Blodgett to Lois Cook for $175,000.

On July 20, 2023, property located at 12150 State Route 38, Town of Berkshire, from Jeremy and Gail Parsons to Heather James for $228,723.

On July 20, 2023, property located at 505 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Leonine Productions LLC to Matthew Rinker for $119,000.

On July 20, 2023, property located at 330 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Tara Maslin to Kenneth and Donna Easton for $170,000.

On July 21, 2023, property located at 30 Bridge St., Village of Newark Valley, from Tama Vallese N/K/A and George Vallese to Isaiah Prior and Juliana Evangelista for $200,000.

On July 24, 2023, property located at 581 West Miller Beach Rd., Town of Owego, from Donald and Billie Jo Wheeland to Salvatore Dellaventura for $140,000.

On July 24, 2023, property located at 55 Cranes Nest Rd., Town of Candor, from Danielle and Gabriel Schuler to Mia Ferraina and Connor Crandall for $210,000.

On July 25, 2023, property located at 230 Straits Corners Rd., Town of Candor, from Gregory Wheeler to Benjamin and Gabrielle Krogstad for $215,000.

On July 25, 2023, property located at 876 Main St., Town of Owego, from Alissa and Joseph Benjamin to Kevin and Kristi McMillion for $110,000.

On July 25, 2023, property located at 435 West Candor Rd., Town of Candor, from Keith Tates to Christine Baust for $180,000.