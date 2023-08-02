Gail’s Tails

Hello, Tali here, from Talcott Street. I had a family at one time but they moved away and left me and my four friends to fend for ourselves. Neighbors took care of all of us during the winter with food and shelter.

A nice lady has fed me for a long time and tried catching me. Well I finally gave in and let her put me in a carrier. She called Gail to come get me and take me to the vet to get shots and fixed.

Well, I was a little pregnant, about two to three weeks, so I got spayed. I still had the motherly instinct, so Gail thought I might do well as a temporary mom to some kittens.

There was one kitten, Wolfie, who always hid from people and was really scared. When I came into the room and laid down, Wolfie came out to see me and tried to nurse on me. I guess I look a lot like his mom.

He and I have a good relationship now. He has come a long way with trusting people. I gave him some confidence.

But my job is done now and I am ready for my own home. If you want me, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and say you want to give Tali a home.