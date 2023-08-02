Readers’ Column for the week of July 30, 2023

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2378 24-hours a day, or email comments to readerscolumn@stny.rr.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any message.

A local artist has invited other artists to gather at the Courthouse Square on July 30 at 4 p.m. for a photo opportunity. She is also encouraging artists to bring a piece of their artwork to hold onto for the photo.

~

I was very grateful to get farmers markets coupons, but I have yet to find where to spend them. When I stopped at one farmers market they said no, we don’t accept those and I have yet to locate one that does, so please leave some information on that if possible. Thank you.

~

I hit a pothole on Dutchtown Road and it ruined my car. I didn’t call the sheriff’s department to have them come right out to report it. I don’t know if the village or town of Owego will help me get my car fixed or not. Could someone respond to this column with any information?

~

Living under a gazebo in town isn’t a good idea. Those who want to put the homeless on 434 behind the senior housing are forgetting those people won’t have a car to get across the bridge to get groceries. They’ll just hang out at the apartments. I don’t know how well that’s going to work out. I know the homelessness is a bad situation, but if you don’t take care of it now we’ll look like San Francisco.

~

Those of you intending to attend the County Fair next week, please be aware that the new owners of the old Elm Street School are not allowing us to use their parking lot this year. If you can, remember to ride share with your friends and family or be aware that you might have to find all alternative parking. There is fair parking at the infield, at the fairgrounds and at the big field across from the Elm Street School.

~

The young man next door to me is still driving with a gray sticker on his car. I have told the Sheriff’s Department and the state troopers what time he leaves his driveway and what time he gets home. There’s still nothing being done and he also has a young lady with him. I believe that he’s endangering her life with the vehicle being illegal and not being inspected.

~

For all you uninformed climate deniers, here are some facts. Concrete and asphalt absorb and retain heat. Phoenix has had 26 plus days over 110 degrees. July’s average low temps in 1993 were 81 degrees; in 2003, 87 degrees and in 2023 the average low temperature in July was 91. World heat records continue to be broken. There were 70 heat related deaths so far this year in the United States alone. Stop being a climate denier. Global warming is real; accept real facts.

~

I just wanted to say that we just attended the Riverview Nursing Home Family Luau here in Owego and it was really great. The food was delicious. All of the staff there were very understanding and attentive to all of the residents and it was just a really good experience and a really good time. I’m glad that they held this for all of the families of the residents that are there. Thank you so much, Riverview.

~

Ironically, the day after The Pennysaver feature appeared about the homeless in Owego, a local news program had featured an organization in Binghamton fixing up an entire house for an extensive family of refugees being brought to our area from a totally different hemisphere. These folks not only are going to be supplied with a totally refurbished home, but also every other need including a refrigerator and pantry stuffed with food and connection to resources to find jobs; and while we have people being dropped off in Owego like an unwanted litter of puppies. Housing costs are high here and in short supply for local people, we have some of the highest property taxes, utility charges and insurance costs in the entire country. There often is additional flood insurance required, and overwhelming restrictions to comply with. Landlords have no choice but to charge what is necessary to cover costs, if they want to be able to feed themselves. Something is wrong.

~

(Jude 1:7) 7 In a similar way, Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding towns gave themselves up to sexual immorality and perversion. They serve as an example of those who suffer the punishment of eternal fire. Jesus is the only way.

~

Help Needed: I am looking for a person with a bush hog to ‘reclaim’ an area in the back of my property that consists mostly of heavy weeds and very light brush. The bush hog would need to be a walk behind or small tractor type to navigate close quarter areas. Please contact Tom at (607) 239-0508 if anyone is interested in helping.

National Political Viewpoints

I can’t believe some people still support Donald jobless jailbird Trump. Come on people. No wonder they call the GOP, the Republican Party, the stupid party. Thank you, Sir. May I have another? Yeah, you’re gonna get another. Another loss. Win, win, win, was what Trump says. Look at the facts. You guys are a bunch of losers thanks to your man Benedict Donald.

~

I honestly wish that one of the people working for the town or the state will go up and down these streets and take pictures of all these houses that are up for tax auction because the poor people couldn’t afford the high taxes that Hochul has in this state and the tyrant before her. Please somebody take a picture of all these poor people losing their homes because you’ve got somebody in Albany that doesn’t give a rats crap about anybody. I think it’s high time we take a good look at this picture. It’s time, we’ve had Democratic after Democratic. I think it’s time to switch next trip and go Republican. Let’s see if we can put an end to these tax sales on the poor people losing their homes.

~

What are the American people waiting for? Put Hunter in jail and impeach his dad!

~

Did anybody see Representative Katherine Clark from Massachusetts? She says that voters like crooked politicians. Where the hell is her brain? Is she sitting on it? Are you serious? I’m furious with my party, the Democratic Party. If Joe Biden is corrupt, my elected officials should be behind Republicans, whoever, and get him the heck out of that office. We don’t want corrupt politicians! What is that woman thinking of? They shouldn’t be in office. It’s disgusting. Corruption is corruption, Republican or Democrat; I don’t care who it is. They should all band together and get him out of office.

~

Somebody in last week’s paper wrote that the Democrats are the party of freedom. Well, that’s if you’re an illegal alien. What a joke.

~

I kind of find it ironic that the Democrats now think that these Republican investigations into the Biden crime family and into how corrupt the FBI and DOJ is, are a waste of time and undemocratic when they wasted three years on the Mueller investigation and still are wasting millions and millions of dollars on Jan. 6. And Republican whistleblowers actually came forward, had a face and a name and testified, whereas the Democrat whistleblowers probably never existed. This country better vote for Republicans or we are doomed. Wise up people, vote for Republicans, anybody other than these clowns.

~

So the U.S. women’s soccer team continues to show their disdain and hatred for their country during the national anthem at their soccer game. I don’t know when these women are going to wise up because they are the most despised athletes in the United States right now by a mile.

~

Investigations reveal Biden’s continued risk to national security. Biden is and continues to be a threat to America and her allies. Biden has always managed to evade the law, but it may finally be catching up with him. We won’t be safe as a country until Biden finally moves into a prison cell.

~

This message is for my party, the Democratic Party; if you put Gavin Newsom in there to fill in for Biden, you can count me out. I will vote Republican, along with a lot of other people. We saw what he’s done to California. He’s not going to do it to the rest of the country. We do not want him at all. You put him in, I promise you this, and I will vote Republican!

~

I’m so sick and tired of hearing how great Donald J. Trump is. If he is that great, how come you, the voter, were not down in Washington, DC on Jan. 6? Sounds like weak tea to me.

~

What a joke. Biden continues to brag about Biden Nomics. He just stated that gas is $3 a gallon. Where? I don’t know, but he says that’s down from $5 a gallon when he took office. Does anybody know what he’s talking about? It was $2.39 a gallon when he took office; maybe it was $5 when he and Obama were in office. Can that be what he was referring to? Please clarify this, Biden voters and supporters.

~

Can an evicted felon run for President of the United States of America, seeing how convicted felons can’t even vote? Talk about twisted pretzel logic. Explain this to me please.

~

How much more evidence do people need to realize that Joe Biden is a crook? His grandchildren are getting checks through laundered money. Are you serious? And this doesn’t raise anybody’s eyebrows? Oh my God, what a joke.

~

When is the Republican Party going to start working on health care (as they promised under Trump), gun control, climate change, etc.? All we hear is impeach President Biden and I have one question, for what?

~

So DNA can be recovered from a pizza crust and matched to a single strand of hair 10 years old, but Hunter Biden’s DNA, fingerprints or picture can’t be recovered from a package of cocaine found in the most secure building in the world? The answer is simple, two sets of rules, one for the Biden’s and Democrats, and one for everyone else.

~

To all of you not paying attention, they released a hyped up flu with a 99.8% survival rate, called it a pandemic and got away with it. They poisoned the world with their MRNA and got away with it. They stole a landslide election from us, we have the proof, and they still got away with it. They spied on the president of the United States and they got away with it. They repeatedly indict Trump for fake crimes and they get away with it. Whistleblowers provided proof of absolute Biden corruption and our FBI helped them get away with it. They opened our borders to millions of unknown people and are getting away with it. They are sending billions of dollars to Ukraine as hush money and are getting away with it. And they are laughing at us. When is enough ENOUGH?