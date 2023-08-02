Deirdre Hay launches campaign for NYS Supreme Court, Sixth Judicial District

Deirdre L. Hay recently launched her campaign for New York State Supreme Court Justice, Sixth Judicial District, at the Lost Dog Café in Binghamton. If elected, she would serve a 14-year term as a justice.

The Sixth Judicial District covers ten New York counties; Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Otsego, Schuyler, Tioga, and Tompkins. The NYS Supreme Court decides primarily civil cases, from divorces and separations, election law, construction and property law cases, to personal injury cases, and medical malpractice. It can even appoint a guardian of grandparents.

“There are few lawyers with Hay’s breadth of legal experience,” Campaign Manager Denise Murphy McGraw said, adding, “Hay brings an incredible mix of qualifications to the table. She has the highest level of contested litigation experience in big cities to legal experience in a small town, and has practiced in a variety of areas the Supreme Court decides. She also happens to be an award-winning leader in the legal profession, and she has a big heart.”

In her own remarks to attendees, at the campaign launch, Hay stated, “I am running for this position to bring my substantial contested litigation experience in many kinds of cases and courts to benefit those who have a case before our State Supreme Court. I have experience in areas the Supreme Court decides, including personal injuries, property law and family law, and understand guardianships and trusts.”

Hay has been a lawyer since 1990 and a member of the NYS bar for 25 years. She has represented individuals, matrimonial clients, an agricultural co-operative, farmers, and both local and international corporations. She currently has her own law practice in Tompkins County, and previously worked as a lawyer at Harris Beach PLLC and in Washington D.C. at Baker & Miller PLLC.

“On a bench where 30% of the cases are contested divorces, my litigation experience and life experiences are particularly helpful. I have been married for 25 years and have three children, including a special needs son,” said Hay. “Sometimes hard decisions need to be made when following the law, but those decisions can be made while allowing the parties their dignity and their chance to be heard.”

Hay is a recognized leader in the legal profession in New York. When she was President of the Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York (a non-partisan organization), Hay represented approximately 4,300 attorneys throughout the state, seeking to promote the fair and equal administration of justice. Hay received the Outstanding Women in Law Award, the Network of Bar Leaders Award, and several awards from the Finger Lakes Women’s Bar Association, which is a chapter she co-founded to give lawyers in the Finger Lakes more community.

Hay stated, “I believe in fairness and justice for all. I am proud to serve on the board of LawNY, which gives free legal advice to people who need it so everyone can access justice.”

Hay is also on the board of the Women’s Opportunity Center, which helps economically disadvantaged women enter the workforce.

In recent months, Hay has attended events in all 10 counties of the Sixth Judicial District and plans to continue to do so throughout the campaign.

Hay taught at Cornell Law School this year, and is a legal scholar who has authored numerous legal articles and a law book. She was Managing Editor of the American Bar Association’s Antitrust Law Journal, and is endorsed by Eleanor’s Legacy. She and her husband own a working farm in Tompkins County.

Election Day is November 7, 2023. Early voting is Oct. 28 – Nov. 5.