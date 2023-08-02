Attitude is the Foundation Stone of All Relationships; Take care of your attitude; always have a positive attitude and outlook for everyone

There is a voice within which occasionally gets our attention and reminds us of our self worth. It calls us from a time long ago when we first arrived from our journey through time and space and reminds us of how good and beautiful we are.

Now as this memory reawakens we understand the necessity of relinquishing our outward focus, and instead look within and appreciate a new identity. As the body conscious old habits and routines fall away we remember our eternal identity of being a soul, an imperishable energy of spiritual light that gives life to the body.

Our imperishable treasures of virtues and powers reside within the soul – kindness, mercy, compassion, forgiveness, humility, contentment, love, peace and many more.

Through meditation we emerge and strengthen these treasures, which are like living magnets attracting our best possible future.

Kindness is when you extend selfless pure love to others.

Mercy is when you send good wishes and pure feelings to those who are in sorrow.

Compassion is when you see the virtues rather than weaknesses in people.

Forgiveness is when you bless and uplift someone, even if they insult or defame you.

Humility and self-respect is when you tolerate a situation and give cooperation, even when not appreciated.

Contentment is feeling wherever you are is where you are meant to be; whatever you and others are doing is what you are meant to be doing. By remaining content right now with wherever you are and whatever you are doing, your positive thoughts attract positive people, opportunities and invitations.

Generosity is when you are more than just giving; it also means to give cooperation to others. The greatest act of generosity is to see beyond the weaknesses and mistakes of others, helping them to recognize their specialties and inner value.

In order to inculcate these spiritual attitudes, every morning set aside 20 minutes to meditate to ease and energize mind and body. Connect and communicate with God to give a clear view of how you are progressing as a person – what your weaknesses and strengths are. Ask Him how you should remove your weaknesses and improve your strengths further.

To begin your meditation, focus on your breath. By regulating our breath we regulate our thoughts, helping to heal our body and our mind. With each inhalation focus and reflect on one of your strengths and then exhale a weakness in yourself.

Inhale and hold peace, exhale stress. Inhale and hold compassion, exhale anger. Inhale faith; exhale fear.

With each breath take in these powerful vibrations and expel negative energy. Now practice the advanced course! Breathe in giving and breathe out cooperation. Breathe in kindness and breathe out love. Create the atmosphere by breathing in good wishes and pure feelings and breathing out forgiveness. Being a master of your inner world is to be the master of your own destiny.

Source: Diane Tillman for Values Education Resources at www.livingvalues.net

(Yvonne Risely, from Owego, N.Y., can be reached at bkchirya@gmail.com. Sister Chirya is a student and teacher with the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University for over 40 years. She has a BSc from Cornell University in Education, and is published in several national publications and the Daily Guardian in Delhi.)