Preserving History and Building Community: Transform Newark Valley’s Historic Church into a Community Center; Community Meeting set for August 7

Newark Valley’s Congregational United Church of Christ, a testament to the town’s history since 1803, faces a pivotal moment and stands at a crossroads of transformation and resilience. Facing declining membership and attendance, the few remaining congregants find themselves unable to shoulder the high costs of maintenance and repairs.

In a heartfelt effort to preserve this historic treasure and ensure its use for future generations, the church aims to donate its buildings to an anticipated new nonprofit organization, Community Connections. The realization of this inspiring vision depends upon the support and generosity of people near and far to the Newark Valley community.

Community Connections envisions the transformation of the church into a vibrant community center and gathering space. It would serve as a hub for social connection and promote positive social, artistic, educational, and economic impacts, uniting the local community in a shared mission to create a brighter future.

Monetary contributions and volunteer efforts are needed to breathe life into this ambitious project. With an initial fundraising target of $45,000 for a new roof, concrete repair and handicap ramp, and a goal of many volunteers, the community is called upon to rally together, reinvigorating a spirit of community.

Contributions can currently be made by making a check out to the Newark Valley UCC and designating it for community center building repairs, or online. The link can be found on Facebook or by visiting https://secure.myvanco.com/L-Z2KS/campaign/C-13BDC.

At the core of this initiative lies the preservation of history. The Newark Valley Congregational United Church of Christ stands as a testament to the town’s rich heritage, its walls echoing stories of generations past. The old Congregational Church holds the stories and memories of countless individuals and generations past including Dr. Joseph Waldo, Beaulah Patterson, Levi Bailey, Nathaniel Ford and Otis Lincoln, who donated the property in 1831.

The church is also home to a historic Hook & Hastings organ, built in 1889. Transforming the church into a community center would not only honor this history, but also ensure its continued relevance in the modern era. The beloved structure, once a place of worship, could become a haven for shared experiences, fostering connections across age groups, backgrounds, and interests.

The potential impact of a community center cannot be overstated. According to Community Connections, the center would become a catalyst for creativity, fostering artistic expression and encouraging collaboration among all ages of local talents. Through diverse programming such as concerts, drama, educational workshops, artistic endeavors, social events, dinners, senior citizen lunches and economic development initiatives, Community Connections aims to enhance the fabric of Newark Valley. This multifaceted approach recognizes the power of a collective effort, where the sum of individual contributions generates a positive force capable of transforming lives.

Moreover, the community center will serve as a catalyst for economic development. By providing a platform for local businesses, markets, fairs, artisans, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and products, the community center would play a vital role in nurturing Newark Valley’s economic landscape.

Time is of the essence, however. Only with community support can they transform this vision into a reality. Whether through financial contributions, volunteering time and skills, or spreading the word about this important cause, every action matters.

“Together, we can ensure that the old church becomes a bustling community center, empowering individuals and strengthening the fabric of our town,” the organization stated in a release.

To learn more about how you can support this transformative project, consider attending the community meeting on Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. at the church. Coffee, soda, and dessert will be served.

Additionally, a fundraising Pasta Dinner, Trivia Night and Raffle is planned for Thursday, Aug. 17. Visit and follow their progress on Facebook at Newark Valley Community Connection, email to newarkvalleycc@gmail.com, or contact Cathy Aingworth Young at (607) 308-1503.